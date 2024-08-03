Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 423,267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $102.49. 251,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

