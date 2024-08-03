Cetera Advisors LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 211.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 244,699 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.23. 1,576,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

