Cetera Advisors LLC Has $12.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 34,176,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,843,691. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

