Cetera Advisors LLC Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,906 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.48. 1,752,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,196. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

