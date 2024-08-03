Cetera Advisors LLC Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 151.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

