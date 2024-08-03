Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,500 shares of company stock worth $272,074,924 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 3.1 %

ORCL traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.28. 8,251,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.