Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $13.43 on Friday, reaching $534.05. 805,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,999. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.41 and a 200 day moving average of $533.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

