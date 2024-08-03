Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 294.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $21,013,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.63. The company had a trading volume of 827,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

