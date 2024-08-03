Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 417,860 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 256.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSFF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

PSFF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 378,721 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

