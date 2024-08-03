Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 220.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $47.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $624.65. 7,714,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $816.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

