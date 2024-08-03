Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 103,768 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after acquiring an additional 790,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 471,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

