Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 179,699 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,781,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,706,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944,337. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

