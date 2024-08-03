Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 383,429 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 385.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.40% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 757,369 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

