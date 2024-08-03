Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 426,163 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 314.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,163 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.