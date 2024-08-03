Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 528,379 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $57,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $62.94. 1,689,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,346. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.