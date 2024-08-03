Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 564.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $42,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 523,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.