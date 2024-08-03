Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 284.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 743,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,650. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $204.18.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

