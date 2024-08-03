Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 226,656 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 261.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 226,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

