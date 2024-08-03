Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 299,667 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 327.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 178.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 736,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

