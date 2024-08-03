Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.
NASDAQ:VONV traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.30. 372,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $81.10.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
