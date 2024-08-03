Cetera Investment Advisers Has $37.54 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 219.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $37,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $16.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.28. 6,902,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,174. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average is $225.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

