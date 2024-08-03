Cetera Investment Advisers Has $41.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.43. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.