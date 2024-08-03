Cetera Investment Advisers Has $54.74 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $54,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

ESGU stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. 575,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.