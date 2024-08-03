Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 213.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $51,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,552,530,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $20.24 on Friday, reaching $526.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.91.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

