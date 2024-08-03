Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $17,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after purchasing an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

MMM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

