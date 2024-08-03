Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 127,449 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,449 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 38.4% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 125,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $93,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 11,526,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

