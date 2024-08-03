Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 697,453 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 368.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,453 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of FS KKR Capital worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 529.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,982,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,774. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

