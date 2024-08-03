Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,085,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,911,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. 373,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

