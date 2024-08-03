CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.25.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$146.01. CGI has a one year low of C$129.00 and a one year high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

