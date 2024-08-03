Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.750-11.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.75-11.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.83.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $27.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

