Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-4.60, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.750 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $27.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

