Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNG traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

