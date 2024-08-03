Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.88.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

