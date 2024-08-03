Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

CHD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

