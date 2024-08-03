Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CMPR traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 241,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,514 shares of company stock worth $1,295,536. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

