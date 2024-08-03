Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $756.76. 485,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,490. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $713.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

