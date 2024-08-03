Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 536,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,196. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

