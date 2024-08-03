Citigroup Cuts Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target to $28.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

INFA stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.50, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Informatica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Informatica by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

