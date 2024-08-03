Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 614 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

