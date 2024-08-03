Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

