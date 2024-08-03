Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $177.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

