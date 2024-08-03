Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

