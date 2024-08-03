Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 10,069 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

