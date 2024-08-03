Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 7,309 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

