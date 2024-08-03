Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 853 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in APA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,593,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in APA by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 104,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna increased their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

