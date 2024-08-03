City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.15. City Developments shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 4,632 shares changing hands.
City Developments Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.
