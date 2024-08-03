Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.41 on Friday. Clarivate has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
