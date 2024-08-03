Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,074,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

