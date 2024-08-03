Clear Rock Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,688. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

