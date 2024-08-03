Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after acquiring an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $980,646,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,509,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after buying an additional 151,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

